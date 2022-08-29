EKITI State First Lady, Mrs. Erelu Bisi Fayemi, will on Tuesday commission two water projects donated to Odo Ayedun-Ekiti and Oke Ako-Ekiti communities, both located in Ajoni LGA in Ekiti State by Bizzell Global.

Dr. Anton Bizzell, Group Chief Executive Office of Bizzell Global will also grace the occasion.

Bizzell Global in a statement by Damilola Oshinowo, said the projects were being donated as part of Bizzell Global’s corporate social responsibility and in furtherance of SDGs Goal 6 on Clean Water and Sanitation and geared towards expanding international cooperation and building capacity in developing countries for water and sanitation related programmes.

Vice President Global Programmes of Bizzell Global, Rose Khasiala Amolo, said: “This is a big step in Bizzell Global’s objective to increase our footprint of international development across Africa, the Middle East, and other parts of the world.

“We are proud to have worked with stakeholders in government and the beneficiary communities to achieve these projects which would impact thousands of people, and measurably improve outcomes in health, the environment and economic empowerment.”

The traditional ruler of Odo Ayedun-Ekiti, one of the beneficiary communities, His Royal Majesty Oba Dr. Solomon Ajibade, (Ajigbotoluwa I), the Owa of Odo Ayedun, expressed gratitude on behalf of the community, and announced that the commissioning would also feature the conferment of an honorary chieftaincy title on Dr. Anton Bizzell, in appreciation of his philanthropic gesture.

Bizzell Global is a strategy, consulting, and technology firm that designs innovative solutions to help build healthy, secure, and sustainable communities in the United States of America and around the world. Bizzell leverages the combined experience of diverse subject matter experts to develop data-driven, research-informed answers to the world’s most complex challenges.

RELATED NEWS