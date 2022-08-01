By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

Again, armed men on Sunday night invaded the Danda Chugwi community of Jos South local government area of Plateau State killing seven people on the spot and injuring two others.

The injured were taken to the hospital where one of them later died, bringing the death toll to eight.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, BYM, Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the incident saying “Seven people have been confirmed dead at Danda Chugwi community following an attack by Fulani militias. The attack happened on Sunday, 31/07/2022 at around 9:00 pm. Others who sustained serious gun injuries have been taken to Vom Christian hospital for immediate medical attention.”

But the State Police Command could not confirm the incident as the phone number of the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Alfred Alabo was switched off while that of the Media Officer of the Operation Safe Haven, OpSH, Major Ishaku Takwa was not reachable at the time of this report.

However, it was gathered that the victims would be buried this morning as a resident, David Davou told our medium that “what happened was that a family of Mr. Pam Gyang was attacked, some of them were shot and cut with a machete. Seven members of the family died immediately but one later died in the hospital. This brings the total number of people killed in cold blood to eight.”

