By Soni Daniel

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, have arrested a syndicate of 7 suspected internet fraudsters.

The suspects, Nnonyelu Favour Chioma, Ajator Henry Sopulu, Ego Andy Seji, Okeke Ikechukwu Jude, Oshioriamite Perfect, Ego Akin and Okeke were arrested on Friday in a sting operation at Tunlapal Estate, Kurudu, Abuja.

A statement by EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said that items recovered from the suspects included mobile phones and computer devices.

Uwujaren said that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation is concluded..

