Soni Daniel

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 arrested 22 suspected internet fraudsters in Brains and Hammers Estate in the Life Camp area of Abuja.

Their arrest followed actionable intelligence received by the Commission on their alleged internet fraud – related activities.

The suspects are: Bobo Alfred, George Igbinigie, Olumofin Sandra, Ighalo Emmanuel, John Paul, James Obele, Godwin Dan, Chidi Obele, John Obo, Omoike Godson, Ihonor Maruis, Omoarebun Godstime, Omoarebun Esteem, Okiki Julius, Godwin Omoruyi, Albert Success, Michael Kenny, Raymond Amaechi, Okiki Tombra, Amos Worwei, Soware Evans, Eroesiri Whiskel

Items recovered from them include seven vehicles and several laptops and mobiles phones.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded

