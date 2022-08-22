By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Lakreem Entertainment Inc, the record label of veteran Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem has given an update on the health status of the singer.

His management, in a statement issued on Monday by Hon. Myke Pam, says that the singer has successfully undergone kidney transplant surgery.

The management also thanked the wife of the veteran musician, Yetunde, for donating her kidney to save her husband’s life as well as the followers of the music star for their prayers and support.

The statement read, “As the recuperation and healing process begins for both of them, with the best that science can offer, under the ever benevolent gaze of the Almighty God, surrounded by the love and care of family, we ask that the prayers and support be sustained as they gradually get back on their feets again,”

Recall that Eedris was diagnosed with kidney failure and has been undergoing dialysis.

His management announced later that the kidney transplant surgery scheduled for July 27th was postponed till further notice by his doctors.

However, the news that Eedris has successfully undergone kidney transplant surgery would surely be good news to family, friends, and fans of the music star as the veteran music star is in a better health condition.

Celebrities such as M.I Abaga amplified the call for support as individuals in the music industry pulled resources together to support one of their own.