Educationalist, Jide Bello, has appealed to Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, to reach a common ground and save the education sector from total collapse.

Bello, the Executive Director of De Dynamic Private Schools, made the appeal at the school’s 2022 Valendictory ceremony held in Ota, Ogun State

Considering the fact that much was still needed to be invested to revamp education in Nigeria, the he said shutting down schools was a further damage to the sector’s image.

According to him, it is appalling seeing students out of school for such lengthy period.

Bello, while reacting to success of the school at the recent West African Senior Certificate Examinaions, said a lot of academical efforts were expended to groom the students to achieve the feat.

He said the teachers’ professionalism and thoroughness with the school’s curriclum were condiments to the students’ success. He urged the students not to rest on their oars, advising them to look beyond the stars.

He also called on parents to invest more in bringing out the potentials of their children.

Earlier, Guest Speaker, Linda Odunmbaku, advised the students to build a character ensure consistency in order to reach the top.

