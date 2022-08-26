By Miftaudeen Raji

Amid unresolved issues between the federal government and members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Minister of education, Adamu Adamu has jetted out of Nigeria, Vanguard reliably gathered.

According to reports, Adamu is expected back on 2 September.

Adamu is said to have been mandated by President Muhammadu Buhari to lead talks with a view to resolving the long-running ASUU strike.

But, the minister’s trip has further dragged the reconciliation moves by the government without meaningful offers to resolve the strike.

Meanwhile, ASUU plans to declare an indefinite strike on 29 August, backed by its branches in federal and state universities, to escalate an industrial action that began on 14 February after all warnings failed to yield any result.

Earlier, president of ASUU, Emmanuel Osodeke declined calls by the National Parents-Teachers Association of Nigeria (NAPTAN) that parents of higher institution students be levied N10,000 each per session to fund tertiary education.

Osodeke rather enjoined parents to join ASUU to press down its demands on the federal government to prioritise education by funding the sector in order to thrive.

