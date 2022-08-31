By Dapo Akinrefon

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, on Wednesday, issued a certificate of return to the lawmaker representing Edo North Senator Francis Alimikhena.

The certificate was issued by the PDP State Chairman, Mr. Tony Azegbemhe

The State Party Chairman urged politicians to render selfless service to humanity like Senator Alimikhena is currently doing “so that they will have a strong basis for re-election and make victory easy for the Party.”

While thanking the Leadership of the party the Edo North Senator described the Certificate of return as a mandate to return to work and service to humanity.

Alimikhena said: “We have delivered on our mandate and will continue in pursuing people-oriented programs by extending the dividends of democracy to all our people in Edo North across party lines.”

Recall that Senator Alimikhena will serve out the current term next year and will be up for re-election in the forthcoming general election in 2023.

