



•Policies needed for intended Mega state—Emwanta

By Ozioruva Aliu

AN Edo State group, Edo Peoples Advocacy Organization, EPAO, on Sunday took a swipe at the administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki accusing it of secrecy in its style of administration devoid of public scrutiny and inputs.

The group alleged that the governor was “secretly converting public assets to personal gains with a deceitful agenda of providing a city mall and world class hospital.”

A statement by the Coordinator and Secretary of the group, Emmanuel Aigbogun and Odeh Johnson also asked “Why are you allocating Edo State properties specifically lands to your cronies for personal businesses through your Commissioner for Lands without due process?

“What was your motive of demolishing the old Central Hospital, and what do you propose to build there?: Because that hospital is strategically positioned to meet the medical needs of the average Edo People within the city as the Edo Specialist hospital is too expensive to access by the very poor in our society.

“What was your intention of demolishing The State Library, and Ministry of Agriculture for ShopRite? And why haven’t you disclosed the Edo State shares in the private firm known as ShopRite”.

Reacting to the allegation, the Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Adaze Emwanta described the group as faceless and being sponsored but insisted that the plans of the governor were to make Edo a frontline state in Nigeria.

He said: “The Edo State Government under the able leadership of His Excellency, Godwin Obaseki remains committed to the “Making Edo Great Again MEGA” electoral manifesto. To achieve this principal aim, there must be a developmental master plan. We are firming our development master plan through the ongoing Operation Plan Edo, which remains a moving train.

“The frontiers of the original city are currently being expanded for new towns to emerge. Again, for that master plan to become fully operational, the old order must give way for a new one.”

RELATED NEWS