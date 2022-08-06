By Chinedu Adonu

Enugu State Coalition of Business and Professional Associations, ECOBPA has lauded governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of the state for the Sterling partnership they have enjoyed under his administration.

The group disclosed that the state government in his effort to ensure that businesses drives in the state had given them an enabling environment by adopting their recommendation on the Revised Enugu State Business Agenda Documents.

The chairman of the group, Barr, Jasper Nduagwuike gave this accolade during the 2022 Annual general meeting of the group held at Dr Emeka Okwuosa’s hall, ECCIMA House, GRA Enugu.

Barr, Nduagwuike in his opening remarks, disclosed that Enugu State Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA has committed both time and resources to realise the dreams of founding fathers of the group which aimed to create a pressure group for the organised private sectors.

While reaffirming the group’s commitment and pro-activeness disclosed that they would continue to engage with Center for International Private Enterprise, CIPE, for technical and financial assistance.

“I am overjoyed to witness this day when the lion hitherto/in coma awakes. The Enugu coalition of business and professional associations is slowly but surely getting back to the times when it was the toast of CIPE both here in Nigeria and the headquarters in the United States. The founding fathers of this association had a huge dream of not just making it the advocacy arm of the Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industry Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA, but to through it create a pressure group for the organized private sector.

“To this end, ECCIMA has given time and resources to realize the dream, further it and make it real. Our profound thanks must therefore go to ECCIMA for its continuous and unyielding commitment to ECOBPA.

“May I also put on record the sterling partnership we have been privileged to enjoy under the current government of his Excellency Rt, Hon. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi. Governor of Enugu State. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and industry has been a veritable bridge for this partnership and deserves our unfettered recognition for all he has done and continues to do. The adoption by the state government of our recommendations of the Revised Enugu State Business Agenda Document is a case in point.

“On assumption of office as the chairman of this body. a beleaguered association stared us in the face and we had to embark on astute brinksmanship to ensure that it is salvaged. Behind the scene moves ensued that gave birth to what you see today. Special thanks to Mr. Uchechukwu Mba. Dr. Victor Agunwa of CIBN. Mr. Arinze Emenike of NASSI, Engr. Nneka Nwagugu of NSE. Mr. Amadi of SEPTA and others who contributed to making this day a success.

We shall continue to engage to engage with CIPE for technical and financial assistance which I am sure they will continue to oblige us as long as we are committed and proactive.

We shall make available our program of action in 2022 and 2023 to you so that we shall all be on the same page especially in this election period,” he said.

RELATED NEWS