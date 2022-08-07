The immediate younger brother of Director of Protocol to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, Kenneth Eboigbe, and his followers, on Sunday, dumped People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for All Progressive Congress (APC).

In his remark, he said his decision to dump the PDP for APC was because APC picked a youth in the person of Friday Osanebi as deputy governorship candidate.

He promised to mobilize and spread the gospel of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Osanebi Ossai Friday to the nooks and cranny of Owa Alero and Ika North East LGA.

He was received by the party chairman, Ekene Samuel Kerry, with some APC leaders in person of Chamberlain Dumkwu, Promise Ogumu, Obi Monye and other party chieftains.

