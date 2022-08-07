By Gabriel Olawale

DreamStream, a coaching, consulting and content creation company, has renewed its commitment towards inspire, educate and empower individuals and organisations to increase their productivity and profitability through creative solutions, innovative products, premium training programs and cutting-edge resources.

Speaking during the opening of new office in Lagos, Chief executive Officer of DreamStream, Damilola Oluwatoyinbo said that they are more interested in encourage and empower people to think smarter, grow stronger, be better and achieve greater results.

He hinted that the new business office offers creative people opportunity to transformed their ideas into products, “we create a healthy environment for the emergence of new ideas and solutions. We embrace inspiration and inspire others to create products and services that inspire.

“Our GeniusX and Global Greatness platforms offers members mentoring opportunities while also create avenue for networking and endorsement. We also have creative space to host your creative coaching, consulting, studio or knowledge-driven event.”

On her part, the Executive Assistance at DreamStream, Bukola Idehen said that since the company inception in 2008, they have served thousands of customers and continues to secure glowing testimonies from individuals and organizations within Nigeria and beyond.

“Our core values are newness, inspiration, innovation, creativity and empowerment. We fuel growth and transformation by turning ideas into innovative products and programs. Our global greatness platform is the ultimate personal and business growth community for leaders, entrepreneurs, influencers and people who want to enrich more lives with their products, services and solutions.”

