DOWEN College, Lekki, Lagos, which started in October 1997 with the enrolment of nine children as pioneer students, is marking its 25th anniversary with a pat on the back for holding on to its core values.

A statement by the management, yesterday, said: “From the humble beginning of nine children in October 1997, Dowen College Lagos has grown over the past 25 years as a school focused on raising children with Godly virtues, strong academic background, a good appreciation of their national cultures and on the bedrock of strong discipline.

“The school’s vision has been to ensure that every child develops “to be the best”.

“With dual curricula in the Nigerian and British education system, the school had produced exceptional students who have showcased their professionalism and talents within and outside the borders of Nigeria with the well-rounded curriculum provided.

“Dowen College has thrived on the constant patronage and referrals of parents who proudly send sibling after sibling, family and friends through the college. It is called the Dowen College Family for many reasons.”

