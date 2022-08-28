By Essien Ndueso

Bayelsa State is actually a difficult terrain in regards to road construction, in actual fact , the better part of the state is covered by a water mass of 70%, with a marshy landscape which necessitates repeated traunches of funds to enable durable and meaningful construction work.

The Douye Diri led Govt has Shown a Focus and Prudent application of resources and had summon Political will to make a difference. Douye Diri has taken practical steps to prove that he has a mindset determined to conquer Storms and Road Construction Storms inclusive. The Governor evidently seeks to underscore his ideal , and that is why he quickly identified the imperative of constructing three Strategic roads in the three Senatorial districts of the state, roads which have been on the drawing board of previous Administrations seeking attention.

At the Bayelsa West Senatorial axis of Bayelsa State, comprising Ekeremor and Sagbama local govts, Construction road works has reached advanced stages of completion to link up several communities in the Riverine interior of the two local govt areas. Efforts are in earnest to complete the Aguobiri Bridge at Angiama in Sagbama local govt area. The bridge will bring more commerce, unity, harmony and Peace among the people of the communities.

In the Bayelsa Central Senatorial zone , the Oporoma- Yenagoa road project which had been on the drawing board for decades is currently receiving full attention and Gov Douye Diri is giving the project a very close supervision. Gov Douye Diri is also ensuring that the projects are finished in record time for the benefit of all.

I had earlier Written a Special Article on the Bayelsa East Senatorial zone Mega road construction Project and it will interest us to know that they’ve continued to be an overwhelming Jubilation in that part of the state over Gov Douye Diri’s ongoing great works. But for the sake of doing Justice to this Story, I would like to re-inform us that On June 23rd , 2022 the Governor Flagged off the long- awaited Nembe- Brass road project linking both Riverine local govt councils. The Project was awarded to Setraco Nig Ltd for 54.1 billion naira with the first phase of 21km and 10 bridges. Since then, It has been a clear case of ” When the righteous rule, the people rejoice” for the people of Nembe-Brass and Gov Douye Diri. And for the record purpose, The Bayelsa East Senatorial zone is reputed to have the highest concentration of oil wells in the state and the host of Brent Crude, the most valuable brand of oil deposit.

Gov Douye Diri led Govt has been embarking on several internal roads within the Yenagoa metropolis while alot of internal road rehabilitation has taken place and still on going in the state Capital, Yenagoa thereby changing the look of the city. Moreso, The People of Igbedi in Kolokuma/Opokuma local govt of Bayelsa State can not express the Joy in their heart over the 4.5km road construction Gov Douye Diri had done for them , linking them to the rest of the world by road. This was a Riverine community that has no road access for over 10 decades.

Gov Douye Diri has so far demonstrated a readiness to make a difference in the development of the state. Bayelsans should be Grateful to God for having a man like Douye Diri as Governor who had enable Bayelsa to be on the same pedestal in terms of infrastructural development alongside other older states in Nigeria.

•Benson is a former Secretary to Bayelsa State Government.

