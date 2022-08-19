By Biodun Busari

Lagos State University (LASU) has warned students seeking admission into the institution to be wary of fraudsters trying to swindle them.

The university gave this caution in a press release by its Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya via Twitter on Friday.

LASU entitled the release ‘LASU is yet to commence 2022/2023 admission exercise.’

It said that the institution has not commenced the admission activities for the 2022/2023 session which some scammers have been using to defraud unsuspecting students and their guardians.

The tweets read: “The University has been receiving enquiries from eager admission seekers and parents about the commencement of the 2022/2023 admission exercise.

“We have also observed that some unscrupulous elements are taking advantage of the desperation of some admission seekers to defraud them. We hereby inform admission seekers, parents and the general public are hereby informed that the @LASUOfficial has NOT COMMENCED admission exercise for the 2022/2023 Academic Session.

“All information to the contrary should therefore be disregarded. We will adequately inform the general public whenever the process commences using our official website: http://lasu.edu.ng and official social media channels.”

RELATED NEWS