.

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

FORMER President Olusegun Obasanjo, yesterday, challenged Nigerian youths not to allow any situation they are facing to deter them from achieving their goals in life.

Obasanjo, who spoke at the 25th remembrance of the 3rd Asiwaju of Egbaland, late Chief Abdul Razak Sanusi, held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, OOPL, Abeokuta in Ogun State capital, said the late Sanusi rose to become one of the country’s foremost businessmen and influential people despite his lack of formal

The former president added that the deceased during his lifetime was able to achieve what a university graduate could not achieve despite being handicapped by education.

RELATED NEWS