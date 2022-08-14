.

By Ayo Onikoyi

Fast-rising sultry Nigerian singer, Donna Adja is back with a new banger entitled ‘Ganja’ after a short hiatus from the music scene. The sexy singer’s newest summer song, “Ganja,” infuses the finest danceable African tune and mixes it with the latest American-style pop. The upbeat singer is optimistic that her new Afrobeat single will reinvent her career.

She disclosed, “My latest song, “Ganja,” is a love song, love inspired it and the way I see it, love is intoxicating. When we fall in love, we just want to breathe in everything about our new love, just fill our lungs with that irreplaceable feeling. I’m very excited about Ganja because the tune is calm, addictive and the message is concise. It’s very important to me because it is my return to the game. I intend to give music my best this time by God’s grace.”

Donna Adja is a multi-talented Afropop singer-songwriter who hails from Delta State, South-South, Nigeria. Her repertoire has appeared on radio as well as television such as satellite stations like MTV Base and Africa. She has recorded sensational singles including “Breathe,” “Super Love,” “Wakanda Forever,” “Oghene Do,” “I Like Your Body,” and many more.

Donna was listed among The Sun 100 Most Influential African Women in the Music Industry. After moving a few years ago to Los Angeles, California, Donna continues to break barriers and increase her footprints with her music.

