Mavin Records has announced Bayanni as the latest addition to its roster of amazing and talented artistes.

The leading record label unveiled the new act across the company’s social media platforms and its Music executive, Don Jazzy’s social media handles on Tuesday, August 23rd, 2022.

The unveiling of the new act followed the release his eponymous debut Extended Play(EP) titled “Bayanni”.

The captivating unveiling video represents the fresh act’s incubation process with the team and includes guest appearances from ace skit makers Sabinus and Brain Jotter.

The video was shared with a post;

“It’s that time again when we bring to you another young talent from the Mavin Academy. Meet Bayanni.

He has gone through series of defining moments and is ready to be unveiled to the world. Pls Welcome @itsbayanni , the newest MAVIN. MavinActivated #BAYANNI.”

Who is Bayanni?

Bayanni is a male singer-songwriter who is a product of Mavin Academy. He was discovered by Mavin’s A&R team who tapped him and put him through their artist development process for him to hone his skills.

His eponymous debut EP ‘Bayanni’ is an introduction to his writing and melody which he intends to use to thrill listeners and carve a niche for himself in the Nigerian music industry. The four-track EP is executively produced by Don Jazzy(Mavins Records). Bayanni wrote all the songs which are “Family”, “Body”, “TaTaTa” and “Kala”.

The singer who apparently used to be known as Zheno Boy made it known to fans and music fans who are new to his craft that his debut project, Bayanni EP would follow.

He becomes the second act Mavin will unveil in 2022 following the signing of Boy Spyce.

Bayanni joins the league of young, talented and extraordinary artistes signed and affiliated to Mavin Records such as Ayra Starr, Boy Spyce, Rema, Magixx, Crayon, Johnny Drille, Ladipoe, and others.

