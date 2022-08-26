By James Ogunnaike

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, yesterday, promised to confront the challenge of infrastructure deficit in the state despite paucity of funds.

Abiodun spoke in a chat with select editors after a facility tour of the sites of ongoing and completed projects in Ogun East Senatorial District, including the Gateway Agro Cargo Airport at Ilisan, road networks and housing estates on Wednesday.

The proposed cargo airport which was initiated about 10 years ago by the Gbenga Daniels’ administration is almost 80 per cent completed.

Abiodun, who said he came prepared because he sought the job, maintained that he’s not complaining, but to give “background information as to why the challenges became daunting, especially bad roads across the three senatorial districts which his administration has begun to tackle evenly.”

He said: “The government has worked on major roads in all the three senatorial districts, including the 14-kilometre Ijebu-Ode-Epe, Sagamu-Siun-Abeokuta road and Atan-Lusada-Agbara-Marogbo Toll road linking Lagos, which is ongoing.”

Commenting on the deplorable state of the Sango Ota -Oke Aro-Ojodu Abiodun road linking Lagos, Abiodun explained that successive administrations had neglected the area by abandoning the road and others.

He, however, promised to provide palliative work to fix the craters on the road before December to allow free flow of traffic, while also working on permanent construction that will solve the problem once and for all.

Speaking earlier, Commissioner for Works, Engr Ade Akinsanya, who led the editors on the facility tour said the Denro-Ishashi road corridor which is nearing completion will also provide an alternative route for the residents of Lambe/Akute who work in Lagos.

