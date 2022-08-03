Clockwise from top left: Ugochukwu Maduagwu, Marian Ogaziechi, Lola Akinyele, Theresa Ogah, Funke Adekola, Adeleye Faburoso, Sodiq Oyeleke and Adekemi Alegbeleye.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Versatile multimedia journalist, Sodiq Oyeleke, has been appointed as the Corporate Communications Manager of Dentsu group.

Oyeleke, who is the first to occupy such a position in the company, is an award-winning journalist and one of the leading digital and data journalists in Africa with over 10 years of experience.

Before joining Dentsu Nigeria, Oyeleke worked at The PUNCH Newspaper, Daily Times and Daily Independent as an Assistant Online Editor. He is an expert in political, sports, inter-governmental, corporate and crisis communications.

Similarly, Adeleye Fabusoro was appointed as Production Consultant of The Story Lab Nigeria. Fabusoro has spent over 14 years in several top media companies working for over 18 countries.

He has produced more than 2,500 episodes of drama series, 700 episodes of TV shows, 30 documentaries, 30 feature films, eight short films and television commercials.

Meanwhile, 70 employees, including top officials, have been promoted by Media-Fuse Dentsu across its agencies – Carat, Dentsu Creative, Dentsu X, IproViz, Red Star, The Story Lab and Amplifi System.

In addition, six top officials of the company were also elevated to senior management positions.

Marian Ogaziechi was promoted to General Manager of The Story Lab and Amplifi System (Agyle Nigeria); Adekemi Alegbeleye, General Manager of dentsu X Nigeria; and Funke Adekola, General Manager of Dentsu McgarryBowen (DMB) and Isobar transforming into Dentsu Creative.

Others include Ugochukwu Maduagwu promoted to Media Director and Head of Business for Red Star Nigeria; Theresa Ogah, Media Director, IproViz Nigeria (formerly Vizeum); and Lola Akinyele elevated to the position of Strategy Director of Isobar Nigeria transitioning to Dentsu Creative Nigeria.

The announcement of the promotions was greeted with joy from members of staff as some employees also received appreciable rewards for their outstanding performance.

Speaking on the development, MediaFuse-Dentsu International’s Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Partner, Mr Emeka Okeke (FRPA) noted that the promotions would take immediate effect.

According to Okeke, the promotions were done to recognise the contributions of the company’s most-valuable resource – human capital.

Okeke explained that the promotions were made despite the economic challenges in the country to reaffirm the firm as a leading employer with human capital development at the core of its operations.

He said, “They are our most-valued assets and we cannot afford not to reward them despite challenges in the operating environment.

“With these promotions and appointments, we are set for a new drive-in brand building and communication experience.

“We believe that motivation across board reinforces staff morale and helps them to deliver top-notch jobs to clients and the company. We are proud of the jobs done by our members of staff and this will encourage them to do more.

“The Media-Fuse dentsu leadership and team have a proven track record of effective regional communication strategies driven by consistency in service and the recognition of cultural diversity,” he added.

Before her promotion as General Manager/Chief Operating Officer, Ogaziechi was the Business Director at both The Story Lab and Amplifi System (transforming into Agyle Nigeria).

Ogaziechi, who joined dentsu Nigeria in 2014, is well-grounded in media procurement, sourcing, content development and aggregation.

Marshalled by hard work, innovation, and teamwork, she rose and led the company’s commercial and content teams to various bids through competitive investment offerings for multinational and national clients in various categories.

Alegbeleye was promoted as the General Manager/Chief Operating Officer of Dentsu X Nigeria. Alegbeleye, who joined dentsu Nigeria in 2014, is a marketing communications professional with over a decade of experience in creating connections strategies to deliver total marketing solutions across various industries and over 40 brands.

She works closely with brands to ensure the profitability and growth of their businesses and to seek new business opportunities.

Adekola, now the General Manager Dentsu McgarryBowen, Nigeria, was the Client Service Director of DMB. Adekola specialises in brand building and business management, C-level client relationship management, client servicing, business operations and creative business processes from start to finish.

She has won accolades at both local and international advertising festivals such as Loeries, Africa Cristal, as well as the Lagos Advertising and Ideas Festival.

Maduagwu, the new Media Director and Head of Business for Red Star Nigeria, is a result-focused individual with strong analytical skills, who employs technical skills in the provision of marketing communication solutions from business development through to strategy and implementation.

Theresa Ogah, a former Associate Media Director, was promoted to Media Director, IproViz Nigeria (former Vizeum).

Ogah is an integrated marketing communication expert, who specialises in strategic communications planning, implementation planning and data analytics and campaign management for several multinational brands across Africa.

Akinyele, who was also promoted to the position of Creative Strategy Director of Isobar Nigeria – transitioning into Dentsu Creative Nigeria – is a marketing and brand strategist.

MediaFuse-Dentsu International is a full-service marketing communications agency network offering specialist media services, integrated communication planning, full creative services, production, content development and aggregation, search, and performance marketing; social/community management, data planning and implementation as well as effective location service, planning and execution in Nigeria.

A part of Dentsu International which operates in over 170 markets worldwide, Dentsu Nigeria has three core lines of business – Creative (Dentsu Creative), Media and Performance (Carat and Red Media), as well as Content/Customer Experience (StoryLab and Amplifi System).

