By Ayo Onikoyi

Emerging Nigerian Afrobeats sensation, Odo Denis Agama , popularly known with the stage name ‘Denizy’, has released a comeback single titled “Since 1960”.

The single titled ‘Since 1960’ is a vibrant blend of Afrobeats and sub-genre that reflects heavily on the current political and economic situation in Nigeria. The music is meant to bring consciousness to the fact that things have been deteriorating in the country since 1960 when Nigeria got her independence..

Speaking on the new single, he said, “My new single that was released recently titled ‘Since 1960’ is an entertaining song which I dedicate to all Nigerians. The song was inspired by the Legendary Fela Anikulakpo Kuti, and is meant to encourage Nigerians to get their PVC and demand for a change in governance come 2023″.

Denizy’s debut single titled ‘That young boi’ was an instant hit. His most recent single titled ‘Alaye’ has got a lot of fans thrilling and music lovers yearning for more of his stuff.

The single after release has been getting massive airplay on several digital platforms and radio stations nationwide.

