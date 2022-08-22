Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi has said Deltans will get the best deal when he and his principal, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege are elected next year to govern Delta.

Osanebi who was speaking to newsmen after the thanksgiving service organized as part or events to celebrate the one year coronation anniversary of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwaste III, the Olu of Warri, added that the EDGE Agenda of the APC will put a smile on the faces of Deltans from May 29th 2023.

Speaking further, Osanebi who was christened the Empowerment Master by former Delta Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan said their government will be for all Deltans, noting that the interest of youths, women and all relevant stakeholders will be taken into account.

Osanebi while appreciating the massive support his nomination as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC has continued to garner, promised that he and his principal, Sen. Ovie Omo-

RELATED NEWS