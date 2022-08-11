.

…assures on completion of all ongoing projects before May 29

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Barry Pere Gbe, Thursday, said the State Government would propose an implementable budget that would capture ongoing infrastructural projects and give priority to the social sector in 2023.

Gbe who disclosed this during the 2023 Citizens Budget Engagement held at Asaba, reiterated the State government’s commitment to complete all ongoing projects in the state before the present administration winds up on May 29, 2023.

He said the event which was an interactive session with representatives of the Delta Traditional Rulers Council, Civil Society Organizations, Community President Generals across the state and Ministries Department and Agencies, MDAs to assess the success so far of the 2022 budget and discuss the 2023 budget proposal, was special and important “as it will be the last of the present administration”.

He said; “as a transition budget there is no need to design it to be so bogus that we cannot implement because that will cause problem for the next administration and will question the integrity of the budget.

“We have intended to reduce road construction in 2023 but will ensure that funds are distributed to all ongoing construction especially those that are already 80 to 90 percent completed. We want to focus more on the social sector to provide social service that will impact more on the people.”

Speaking further, Gbe stressed that there was need to interact with the grassroot so as to have a people oriented and people inclusive budget, adding that; “it will be a misplaced priority to cite projects in areas they are not needed.

“Your duty is to tell us what you need, and to also help us follow up the implementation process. There is no point citing projects that will not have direct impact on the people. We know we cannot do all due to the available resources to us, so we want you to help us prioritize”.

First Vice Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council and Pere of Akugnene-Mein Kingdom, HRM Stanley Luke VIII, who spoke on behalf of the Council, said the budget discussion was very vital to the people and the government.

He commended the state government and the State Commissioner for Economic Planning, Dr Barry Pere Gbe for always ensuring that the approved budget by the State Assembly was always being implement to the full.

He said; “as the last budget for the present administration, there will be a lot of focus by all parties”, expressing optimism that the budget would be well implemented like previous ones.

RELATED NEWS