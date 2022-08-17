.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

Senior Special Assistant to the Governor Ifeanyi Okowa on Talent Development, Mr Ogusbaba Akpobome Ogude, Wednesday, announced the opening of a five-day development of Delta Talent Development Boot Camp for talents in the creative industry across the state.

Ogude in a statement, said the Delta Talent Development Boot Camp is an initiative of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as part of hid administration’s efforts to develop talents in the industry.

He said the boot camp would open on August 29, 2022, adding that the boot camp is a five-day hands-on and practical training for 100 aspiring and amateur Disk Jockeys (DJs), Video Editors, Cinematographers, Music Producers and Content Creators.

Ogude who is popularly known as Ogusbaba, is a renowned comedian and entertainment consultant, said registration for the boot camp was officially launched on May 1, 2022.

He said the exercise commenced with screening across the three senatorial districts, adding that successful candidates were shortlisted for the actual boot camp.

He thanked Governor Okowa for his support and encouragement in developing talent in Delta State, and noted thag plans were on going to host the first ever National Talent Development Summit tagged ‘Asaba 2022’ after the boot camp.

