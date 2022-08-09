.

ABUJA—The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has adjourned till August 19, 2022, for proper hearing in the appeal seeking to upturn the judgment of a Federal High Court, Abuja, which declared Olorogun David Edevbie as the lawful and authentic candidate of the Delta State Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the 2023 governorship election.

At the resumed hearing in the matter, yesterday, the panel of three justices granted a request for the abridgement of time to enable expeditious trial.

Accordingly, all the respondents have been asked to file their replies within eight days while the appellant is to respond within two days.

It will be recalled that on July 7, 2022, the Federal High Court faulted the certificates and other documents filed by Sheriff Oborevwori for nomination as gubernatorial candidate of the PDP and commanded both the party and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to immediately recognise Edevbie as the rightful and lawful candidate of the party for the forthcoming election.

Oborevwori, however, immediately appealed the lower court judgment, contending among others that the trial judge misdirected itself in reaching its decision.

