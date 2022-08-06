The Delta State deputy governorship candidate of All Progressive Congress, APC, Friday Osanebi, was today, Saturday, officially unveiled by the leadership of the party in Delta North, led by their chairman, Chief Adizue Elueka.

Introducing Osanebi to the leaders during the Delta North APC caucus meeting in Asaba, former Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Victor Ochei, said the choice of Osanebi as running mate to Omo-Agege is proof that the party is ready to win the 2023 gubernatorial elections.

Describing Osanebi, Ochei said the APC deputy governorship candidate is a political asset to any political party and he is sure with what has happened since Osanebi’s emergence as Omo-Agege’s running mate, the PDP will be regretting their mistake in letting a shining star like Osanebi leave their party.

Ochei lamented the continuous neglect of Ndokwa Nation by the PDP since 1999, adding that he is confident with the emergence of Osanebi who he described as “Deputy Governor in waiting”, the people of Ndokwa now have a reason to smile.

Ochei handed Osanebi over to the senatorial party chairman, Chief Elueka who officially presented him to leaders present amidst wild cheers and elation.

Osanebi, in his response, appreciated the massive support leaders of the senatorial district have given him since his emergence.

He promised to work in synergy with the party leaders of the district to ensure the party wins every election across the senatorial district.

The caucus meeting had in attendance the national publicity secretary of the APC, Felix Morka, the Director General of the APC gubernatorial campaign council, Elder Godsday Orubebe, former speaker, Victor Ochei, Delta North members of the state exco, aspirants and leaders from the district.

