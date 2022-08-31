.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

MEMBERS of the Delta State House of Assembly, Tuesday, unanimously passed a vote of implicit confidence on the leadership of the Seventh Assembly, led by the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori.

Coming under matters of urgent public importance by the Chairman, Assembly Committee on Public Accounts and Member Representing Ika NorthEast, Hon Anthony Emeke Elekeokwuri, the Legislators said the Speaker and his management team had ensured stability in the State Legislature.

Our Correspondent reports that the House at its resume sitting after four weeks of annual recess, also congratulated Rt Hon Oborevwori on his Monday’s Appeal Court victory that affirmed him as the 2023 Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP in Delta State.

Leading debate on the merits of the motion, Hon Anthony Elekeokwuri, particularly eulogized the sterling leadership qualities of the Speaker, Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori, saying that the Speaker has shown strong commitment in ensuring stability and good governance of the state.

Elekeokwuri stated that the motion become imperative haven diligently considered the leadership style of the Speaker and his team which he noted, had resulted in the ongoing robust harmonious and peaceful coexistence of the legislature and other arms of government in the state.

He also noted that the State Assembly has witnessed increased accountability, transparency and accessibility in governance in the state since Rt. Hon. Oborevwori became Speaker five years ago.

According to Hon Elekeokwuri, the leadership has been very impactful, stressing that the result is one of the major reasons the House is being adjudged the most vibrant State House of Assembly in the Country.

While congratulating Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the court of appeal, on Monday, Elekeokwuri who described the victory as “victory for all” expressed optimism that given the Speaker’s astute leadership qualities, Deltans do not have anything to fear when Rt Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori eventually emerge Governor of the State come 2023.

In their contributions, the member representing, Warri South west, Emomotimi Guwor, Ughelli North 1, Charles Oniyere, Warri South 1, Austin Uroye, and Aniocha North, Hon Emeka Nwaobi, described the Speaker as a servant leader who has shown immeasurable capacity in handling the affairs of the State Assembly.

The Lawmakers said Deltans need him to replicate his leadership prowess he has displayed in the State Legislature, stressing that he has excessive local content to take the state to a greater height.

Also speaking, the Members representing Ika South, Festus Okoh, Oshimili North, Pat Ajudua, Ndokwa West, Charles Emetulu, Aniocha South, Austin Chikezie, Patani, Emmanuel Sinibe and Oshimili South, Shedrach Rapu, emphasized that the Speaker has broken many records and must be credited as a leader who is so emotionally attached to the welfare of members.

They described the Speaker as a refined gentleman, saying that his sincerity, transparency, accountability and impactful leadership would continue to open doors for him.

Responding shortly after putting the motion to a voice vote where all the members unanimously adopted it, Rt. Hon Sheriff Francis Orohwedor Oborevwori expressed appreciation to the legislators for their support, noting that the confidence vote passed on him and the leadership of the House would spur them to do more.

Oborevwori called for greater support and unity of purpose in the Assembly.

