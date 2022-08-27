The African Democratic Congress, ADC Ethiope Federal House Of Representatives flag bearer, Prince Ukuanovwe Godstime, has felicitated with Deltans both at home and in diaspora on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the creation of Delta from the old Bendel State

He made the call on Saturday morning in a statememt prior to the preparatory moment for the burial ceremony of Pa Aghomi the Amakashe of Idjerhe kingdom, the father of Comr Aghomi Oghenekevwe, the ADC Ethiope West House of Assembly candidate

He called on unity amongst all Deltans, saying that unity breeds peace, justice, progress and development.

He said that if there is unity amongst the complex and diverse people of Delta ,the state shall sail to Eldorado within a short while

He congratulated the Delta State Government ably led by Governor Ifeanyi A. Okowa for the progress they have made so far, urging them to do better, just as he said that thirty one years after the creation of the state there is little or no development and more could be done

Ukuanovwe further called on public office holders to put Delta first in their day to day activities, stressing that this is the only way out at this moment for a healthy and prosperous Delta of our dream.

Also, he urged Delta youths to shun cultism, drug abuse and every other form of social vices that may be detrimental to their personal growth and health.

The senatorial candidate harped on unity and love amongst young Deltans irrespective of social, economic and political status, saying that if young Deltans come together, believe in themselves and stand with one voice the sky should be their starting point

Lastly, Ukuanovwe called on all Delta youths to rally support for one of their own, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu, the ADC Presidential candidate.

