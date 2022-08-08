By Daniel Dafe

Barrister Tuedor Akpevwe Jackson popularly known as Lawyer TAJ has taken his support for the governorship ambition of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to another level.

Lawyer TAJ has continually maintained that Senator Agege who is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Delta is the best to govern the state, come 2023.

TAJ, a former aspirant for the Delta State House of Assembly for Sapele Constituency, recently released a political support song to champion Agege’s mandate.

The song done by Wonder J, one of the artistes signed by his record label, Deotaj hi Star Records tasked Deltans to support Agege as the fit candidate for the position.

Wonder J in the said song said urged Deltans not to sell their votes.

The 11.25 minutes song, done partly in Urhobo, added that the pair of Agege and Osanebi would move the state forward if voted into power, calling on voters to ‘shine their eyes’.

He reminded Deltans about the Delta City Bus that no more operates, saying that Agege is the Moses to deliver the people.

He said employment, development, good governance and security were some of the things that APC government will make available in the state if voted for.

According to the musician, Deltans cannot afford to make a mistake again by choosing the wrong candidate.

