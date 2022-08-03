By Dapo Akinrefon

IBADAN – THE Oke-Ogun Development Consultative Forum, ODCF, yesterday, felicitated with the Onjo of Okeho, Oba AbdulRafiu Osuolale for recovering from his recent health challenge.

The body, in a statement its President and Publicity Secretary, Messrs Segun Ajuwon and Jare Ajayi, stated that Oke-Ogun has not recovered from the shock of the demise of Aseyin, Oba Abdulganiyu Adekunle Oloogunebi, Ajinese 1 who joined his ancestors last month.

The statement reads: “It would, therefore, be too much for us to, within a space of just about two weeks, lose another important Oba in our area,” the statement said.

The body expressed its profound condolence to the Aseyin family, Iseyin people, Oke ogun and Oyo State Council of Obas on the demise of Aseyin.

