I met my boyfriend when I was 18 and we’ve been together for five years. The problem is, we’re always arguing but I know we love each other.
Unfortunately, I’ve started sleeping with a married friend of my uncle. He’s much older than I am and I don’t know how it happened or why I’m doing it.
He gives me a lot of gifts and money, but I don’t love him at all.
How do I get out?
Lape, by e-mail.
Dear Lape,
You’ll have to be strong and tell your lover the affair is over.
Don’t blame yourself too much – he’s behaving badly and you are clearly vulnerable.
Arguments are always up-setting and although you and your boyfriend love each other, there are pressures upon you – especially from this dirty old man who thinks he can buy your affection with money.
Very few relationships begun at 18 stand the test of time – people change as they grow up.
If there’s someone you can talk to, then ask for their support in making your relationship work.