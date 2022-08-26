All roads leading to the popular De Jessica Hotel & Suite will face unusual traffic as the hospitality is set to be officially opened in December, 2022.

The well furnished hospitality is located at No 1 Liberty Estate Road in Ojo Local Government Area along the popular Lagos Badagry Expressway.

De Jessica Hotel & Suite is the most preferred hotel along the Lagos Badagry Expressway, designed to satisfy residents of Ojo Local Government Area, Iba LGA residents, Festac, Agbara, Badagry and Alaba International traders/customers.

De Jessica Hotel & Suites is also designed to give customers comfort with security the primary concern of the management.

The tastefully furnished hospitality was also built to suit the taste of modern travellers. It offers customers the opportunity to feel at home outside thier homes.

The spacious rooms of De Jessica Hotel are thoughtfully designed with contemporary décor and intuitive in-room amenities such as purposeful lighting and comfortable bedding to create a peaceful space for guests to complete their relaxed experience.

De Jessica Hotel & Suites rooms and apartments are not just affordable, guests are also expected to enjoy 24 hours power supply with a relaxation pool side bar and swimming pool.

Other facilities at the De Jessica Hotel & Suites are bush bar, open bar and a VIP bar, conference room for corporate meetings, event hall for wedding, a club house for guests, exclusive unisex barbershop, a boutique, a gym house, game house house for recreational activities like table tennis and snooker board and also free Wi-Fi for guests.

De Jessica Hotel & Suites can boost of having the best dishes both local & Intercontinental.

In order to ensure customers are satisfied, the management of De Jesicca & Suite finished constructing the hotel three months ago but decided to subsidized to taste run the hospitality for five to six months before opening the facility officially to ensure that guests are given the best services.

De Jessica Hotel & Suites is the only hospitality in Ojo Local Government Area that guarantees 24 hours power supply and massive presence of security to ensure the safety of its customers.

It is however, constructed to compete with other international hotels to meet the taste of expatriates and people living in abroad.

