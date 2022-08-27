Oborevwori

The National Coordinator of Delta Connect global (DCG) Pastor Vincent Udume Odogbor has urged Deltans to ignore the campaign of calumny against the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate in the state, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis, saying that most of the information was concocted lies to deceive the party’s candidate teeming supporters across the state.

Odogbor, made this know during a stakeholder meeting with Coordinators and members from the 25 Local Government Areas of the state yesterday in Asaba.

He called on the general public particularly Deltans to disregard the disparaging onslaught launched against the person of Oborevwori.

“ It is no longer news that the easiest way to gain attention in the Delta state political space as of today, is to take a swipe on the most popular and widely accepted candidate for the Delta gubernatorial election 2023, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori Francis who happens to be the most preferred by majority of Deltans for Delta Governorship election in 2023.

“His sterling qualities, humble disposition, and accessibility to millions of Deltans, especially the teaming youth has long intimidated his opponents, the reasons for the unnecessary attacks on his person.

“His rare attribute of What leadership has endeared him to many, but in the same vein has pitched him against his opponents who lack the same, rather enraged and filled with bile, hatred, and fury and would stop at nothing to unleash terror against Oborevwori.

“We have watched with keen attention and honestly we are dismayed by the unprovoked attacks against the person of Oborevwori from both friends and foes. One may begin to wonder where such unfounded lies and blackmails emanate from all in the name of politics.

“ I call on all the coordinators and members present to take this information back home to the people and correct the wrong narratives about Oborevwori. This is not just about Oborevwori, one of us here might fall, victim to these characters, tomorrow if we do not painstakingly stop their stock in trade.

“Politicians must learn to play politics that are issue-based and not character assassination. The focus should be on how to improve the well-being of the people of Delta state.

“Deltans should be concerned about how Oborevwori intend to deliver on more agenda for Deltans and how they can key in to make it work for all.

In his remark, Mr. keyness Oromoni, describes Oborevwori as the man of the people who understands the plights of Deltans and he is ready to give Deltans more for their value. I want to encourage everyone to rally round him to deliver on the more agenda for Deltans.

“Deltans should ignore those enemies of progress spreading fake news against the personality of Oborevwori. Let us do the things that will unite us and not those things that divide us. We are all Deltans and must live in love.

