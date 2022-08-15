Nigerian actress and filmmaker Eniola Badmus was recently spotted in a viral video spraying money on Nigerian hip-hop singer and songwriter Davido.

The video showing moment Davido stood speechless while Eniola Badmus showered him with cash at an event as well triggered reactions from fans.

While many hailed their friendship, some could see the singer overwhelmed with emotions and dumbfounded.

See Video Below:

In related news, renowned businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, popularly known as Obi Cubana graced Mercy Chinwo’s wedding last Saturday.

Vanguard reports that Mercy Chinwo who traditionally tied the knot with her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa on August 12th, Friday, also had her church wedding on Saturday, August 13th.

Obi Cubana who attended the most talked about wedding in town with his friends made money rain as the gospel singer and her husband rocked the dance floor. READ MORE

