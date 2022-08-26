.

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South, Comrade Daniel Onjeh, has expressed his condolences with the family of late popular actress, comedian and entrepreneur, Adah Ameh, as all is set to conclude her funeral rites and interment today.

In a statement personally signed and issued to the Press, Com. Onjeh also wished all the guests attending Adah’s final funeral rites a safe journey to and from her hometown – Ogobia, in Otukpo Local Government Area of Benue State.

The statement, further noted that although Adah’s earthly sojourn might have been brief, her lifelife very well spent; adding that death snatched her away at a time when she still had quite a lot to offer the world.

Com. Onjeh was however of the view that the world ought to be grateful to have been blessed by Adah’s exceptional talent, skills and personality.

Onjeh stated that he considered it an honour to have known Adah personally, and would always cherish memories of the good times they shared together and the many positive ways she had impacted him and his family.

The APC 2023 Senatorial Candidate for Benue South equally observed that Adah’s legendary rise to fame and acclaim in the Nigerian Entertainment Industry, in spite of the many setbacks she faced in her early years, was a great inspiration to him and should serve as a visionary roadmap to other young women who are desirous to earn a good name for themselves in their chosen careers.

Commenting further, Onjeh noted that some of the late actress/comedian’s greatest legacies are her rare courage, diligence, determination, focus and faith in God.

Onjeh prayed that God should grant eternal rest to Adah’s gentle soul, and continue to comfort the family and friends she left behind.

