…Revenue grows 17% to N808 billion

In a bid to ensure that Cement becomes available in all African countries, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement, Michel Puchercos, has revealed that his company is ramping up production in its Okpella plant in Nigeria and progressing well to deploy grinding plants in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

When the grinding plants finally becomes operation Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire will join the growing list of African countries host similar plants which includes, Cameroon, Congo, Ethiopia, Senegal, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.

In the same vein, the cement group, yesterday, announced a group revenue of N808 billion for the half year ended June 31, 2022, even as winners have started to emerge from the ongoing bag of goodies season 3 promo.

Puchercos, speaking on the result, said: “Despite the elevated inflation due to a very volatile global environment, the first half of 2022 has been positive. We recorded increases in revenue that drove strong cash generation across the Group. We recorded revenue of ₦808.0 billion up 17 percent compared to last year.”

Puchercos explained that significant increase in energy and Automotive Gas Oil, AGO, costs are impacting negatively on production and supply of cement products.

He added, “to drive consumer engagement and support demand ahead of the rainy season; we have commenced the 3rd season of our National Consumer Promotion – “Bag of Goodies 3”.

‘‘On the operational side, we are ramping up production at our Okpella plant and are progressing well to deploy grinding plants in Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.”

