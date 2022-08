Amusan

Tobi Amusa has qualified to the final of the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the ongoing 2022 Commonwealth Games with an easy win after clocking 12.40s.

Amusan who is the defending champion from four years ago ran her first race since breaking the world record in Oregon at the World Athletics Championships last month.

The final is scheduled to take place on Sunday at the Alexander Arena.

