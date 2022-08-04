Oluwafemiayo

By Emmanuel Okogba

Goodness Nwachukwu and Folashade Oluwafemiayo won gold medals in their respective disciplines on Thursday, breaking world records while they were at it.

While Oluwafemiayo broke the World

Record in women’s Heavyweight Powerlifting event, lifting a series of: 130kg, 150kg & 155kg to score a cumulative 123.4 points, Nwachukwu clinched gold in women’s Discus

F42-44/61-64 event with a throw of 36.56m.

Nwachukwu

Another Nigerian, Bose Omolayo finished second in the powerlifting to make

it a first and second finish for Nigeria in the event. Omolayo lifted 145kg and scored 115.2 points to also get on the podium.

Nigeria remains in the upper part of the medals table on course to clinch more medals and have its best Commonwealth Games outing, yet.





