Hamisu, Controller FOU Zone B

By Eguono Odjegba

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone B has handed over 124 sacks of Indian hemp, known in local parlance as igbo or weewee and 104 cartons of African Viagra, including other unregistered pharmaceutical products to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC), respectively.

The Unit Controller, Comptroller AB Hamisu psc(+) said the service will spare no stone unturned in identifying and impounding unlawful drugs and narcotics in furtherance of its commitment to the enforcement of government policies, and in line with the promotion of synergy with sister agencies under its standard operating procedure (SOP).

While handing over above items to the two separate agencies July 28,2022, Hamisu disclosed that that the quantity of Indian hemp was arrested along Kauran Namoda and Zurmi area of Kaduna state, volatile for criminal activities by bandits and other criminals.

Similarly, he said the seized unregistered pharmaceutical products were arrested along Gusau-Zaria road, Kaduna; noting that the Unit considers the interception of the illicit products important considering the fact that if they had escaped into the public space, the adverse consequences on the society would have been enormous.

“We consider the interception of the illicit products as important considering the fact that if they have found their way into the market undetected, the negative social consequences on the society would have been of great concern.”

The Unit Controller enjoined the general public to support the war against illicit movement of drugs by always volunteering useful information to Customs, even as he pledged that the service treats such intelligence with utmost confidentiality.

In their separate responses, representative of the NDLEA Commander Kaduna Command, Aliyu Muazu Danmusa and his NAFDAC Kaduna Command counterpart, Mansur Abubakar appreciated the efforts of the officers and men of the service, especially the FOU Zone B Kaduna for its continuous offensive to rid society of these unlawful products and substances.

RELATED NEWS