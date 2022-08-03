Says hope of Nigerians rekindled on fight against criminals

Calls for citizens’ cooperation, vigilance

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organization, CSO, Adopt A Goal for Development, AGD, Wednesday, hailed the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, over discovery of a manufacturing laboratories for crystal methamphetamine (aka Mkpuru Mmiri) production and arrest of drug barons.

The CSO made the commendation in a statement signed by the Executive Director, of the organisation, Ariyo-Dare Atoye, pointed that NDLEA has for rekindled hope of Nigerians in the fight against criminality and insecurity as far as the Marwa-led NDLEA is concerned.

The latest arrest of two drug barons and discovery of hidden laboratories for manufacturing crystal methamphetamine (aka Mkpuru Mmiri) by the operatives of NDLEA in Lagos and Anambra States, which the statement called on Nigerians to cooperate and be vigilant about what goes on in their communities band immediate environment.

According to the statement, the breakthrough and intelligence deployed by the NDLEA is “a product of courageous and dedicated leadership that must be sustained through citizens’ cooperation.”

The statement reads in part, “The deployment of critical assets to find the primary source of manufacturing the drug in Nigeria and arrest of the barons behind it did not come cheap.

“The dexterity displayed by the NDLEA against the cartel through months of intelligence gathering that led to the arrest of four kingpins and a cook deserves global applause.

“At a time when every news item in the country signalled the advancement of evils that are very depressing, we are glad that Gen. Buba Marwa has demonstrated that leadership is vital to defeating criminality.

“To sustain this difficult fight, we wish to call for greater vigilance on the part of people and their support of the NDLEA with the supply of timeous information.

“We want Nigerians to know that this is our fight, and we must collectively support the agency to protect lives and rid our country of illicit drugs.”

However, the statement tasked leadership of other government agencies to emulate the Marwa-led NDLEA on commitment, patriotism, passion, and transparency to adequately and professionally carry out their statutory mandate in service delivery, especially, now the country is in the amidst of daunting challenges.

