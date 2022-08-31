By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The youth wing of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Kaduna State has alleged that the gubernatorial candidate of the party; Suleiman Uthman Hunkuyi was working for the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC) and should therefore be replaced.

The aggrieved youth under the argis of Coalition of Kaduna New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) Youth (COKNY) has petitioned the State Chairman of the party and sought for the replacement of the governorship candidate, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi over allegation that he is a stooge of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

They converged at the State Secretariat of party, carrying placards with inscriptions like “we want Hunkuyi replaced” Hunkuyi is a stooge working for APC” “NNPP is not for trading” and submitted their petition to the State Chairman, Mr. Ben Kure.

However,Senator Hunkuyi described the youth group as faceless, adding that the positions contained in their petition was a joke taken too far.

Hunkuyi said they were sponsored to malign his personality with frivolous issues which cannot hold any water.

According to him, their protest may not be unconnected with another petition written seeking for the replacement of Kaduna Central Senatorial candidate.

“All the allegations against me cannot be substantiated, it is a mere attempt to undermine my candidature, but I can tell you it is a joke taken too far which will not yield any results whatsoever,” he said.

The Youth groups in their petition jointly signed by Comrade Abdullahi Adamu Coalition Chairman and Comrade Muhammad Salisu ,Coalition Secretary

however prayed that “since the substitution window is still open, we urge the party leadership to immediately replace Sen. Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi with a better and uncompromising gubernatorial candidate in Kaduna State NNPP.”

“The gubernatorial candidate has chameleon attitude of romancing with the opposition party in the state, and most party loyalists are not comfortable with this relationship as it will undermine our collective efforts.”

‘We are afraid that the candidate of our party already sold the candidature to the ruling APC, since he is known for this deceptive attitude in the history of Kaduna politics.”

“As the gubernatorial candidate in the state, he supposed to be the unifier of the remaining candidates, unfortunately he happens to be the destroyer of candidature of other candidates which is a serious anti-party activity.”

“Our gubernatorial candidate used his influence to deny the competent candidates for different elective positions in zone I and zone lIl of the state respectively, instead he picked the weaker candidates that can be easily defeated by his preferred opposition party (APC),” they alleged.

