By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The World Bank has supported Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme, otherwise known as Fadama NG-Cares saddled with the responsibility of delivering result area 2 of the programme for training 50 Operational Staff of the project.

The occasion which took place at the Conference Hall, Ramat Polytechnic Maiduguri is to cover 2-Day intensive training on proper project implementation technics in line with the world bank and federal government’s agreed guidelines.

The participants for the programme were drawn from all the 27 local government areas and the state coordination office on Facilitation Skills, Proper Data Collection Procedures, Community Action Recovery Plan Preparation, Community Procurement and Independent Verification Agents protocol among others.

The result area 2 of the World Bank supported Nigeria COVID-19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme is designed to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on food security of the poor and vulnerable households, and to also facilitate the safe functioning of the food supply chains.

Declaring the workshop open, the Borno State Governor Professor Babagana Umara Zulum represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources Dr. Ali Bunu Mustapha stressed the importance of staff training towards proper implementation of project activities.

Mustapha added that, the Nigeria COVID 19 Action Recovery and Economic Stimulus Programme otherwise known as Fadama NG-Cares when fully implemented will greatly help poor and vulnerable persons in Borno State.

He said,the training is apt, been a response to address the lots of poor Nigerians affected by the COVID–19 lock-down particularly those in Borno State whose condition were worsened by the over a decade long Boko haram insurgency.

While acknowledging the successful implementation of some project activities such as the six different crops input to farmers, offering mechanization service to selected beneficiaries in various communities as well as the distribution of irrigation inputs to dry season farmers across the state, the Governor also assured of his total commitment to ensure that Fadama NG -Cares in Borno ends successfully with good result that benefits the target population.

Governor Zulum also commended the Borno State NG- Cares team for their foresight to organize the training and acknowledged the courage and commitment of the resource persons from the National Fadama Coordination office for supporting Borno state.

Also speaking, National Coordinator of Fadama NG-Cares, Alhaji Abdulrahman Balarabe represented by the Head of Community Development and Gender Mrs. Busayo Awotunde, commended Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for spearheading the process of meeting the goal of the project and the state steering committee members for the determination towards ensuring successful take off of the FAMADA NG-Cares Project in Borno.

The project she noted hinged on effective and quality facilitation, hence the relevance and importance of Local Government Desk Officers and the Project facilitators at the community level, stressing that, proper implementation of all the project activities at the community rests squarely on their shoulders, hence their selection for the training to adhere and lead the project implementation in line with the guidelines.

On his part, the State Coordinator of FAMADA NG-Cares, Bukar Bulama Bita said the training will help the participants to clearly understand the implementation procedures and deep knowledge on the independent verification agents protocol for adherence.

At the end of the training, participants expressed delight saying the training has impacted positively on them and promised to ensure success of the project.

