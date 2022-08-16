By Innocent Anaba

A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has restrained Mr Jama Onwubuariri from parading himself as the Managing Director of Trucks Transit Parks, TTP, pending the hearing and determination of the firm’s suit before the court.

Trial judge, Justice Akintayo Aluko made the interim injunction, following TTP’s application as plaintiff/applicant through its counsel, Chinedu Anaje with Kolawole Salami holding the brief of Ghoyega Oyewole, SAN.

The judge held: “An order of interim injunction is hereby made restraining the defendant, his agents, privies, assigns, servants and/or any other person acting on his instruction from parading himself or further parading himself as the Managing Director of the plaintiff and/or from dealing with the apparatus of the company, use and/or further use of the assets of the company and/or interfering with the day-to-day business activities of the plaintiff having been removed as the Managing Director of the plaintiff vide the resolutions passed at its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting, EGM, held on July 20, 2022, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.”

He adjourned the case till 18/8/2022 for the hearing of the motion on notice.

Following the order, the Trucks Transit Parks board announced in a statement, yesterday, that it had appointed Temidayo Adeboye as acting Managing Director.

