By Rotimi Ojomoyela, Ado-Ekiti

An Ekiti State Chief Magistrate’s Court, sitting in Ado Ekiti, has granted an order to remand a 45-year-old Prophet Adeleye Akingbaso in the Prisons, Ado Ekiti, for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl.

According to the charge, Prophet Adeleye Akingbaso was reasonably suspected to have committed the offence of rape on a 13-year-old girl at Ajowa area of Ado Ekiti on July 25, 2022.

In her statement to the Police, the victim said: “The prophet is my mother’s man-friend, he used to sleep in our house. On that day, my mummy left for night duty but the prophet slept in our house. At midnight, he woke me and said I had bed wetted, I said no. He gave me shea butter and salt to rub my private part.

“I did as he directed, when I woke up the following day, I saw him beside me and discovered that I have been raped. He warned me not to tell anybody because I will run mad.

“He came back on the third day, he said he wanted to renew what he gave me earlier by having sex with me. I ran out of the house and informed our neighbours and they called my mother and narrated what happened. He was arrested and handed over to the Police.”

Requesting the remand order, the Police prosecutor, Inspector Bamigbade Olumide, said granting the order will allow the police to complete their investigation and forward the duplicate case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

In his ruling, Magistrate Olu Bamidele said the defendant is ordered to be remanded at the Prisons, Ado Ekiti pending issuance of legal advice by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The case has been adjourned till September 29, 2022.

