By Elizabeth Osayande

Goal two of the sustainability development goals , Zero hunger, aim to end hunger, achieve food security, improve food nutrition, and promote sustainable agriculture.

However, the indices for Africa countries, and indeed Nigeria, to end hunger by 2030 seem bleak going by the shortfall of proceeds from the agricultural sector. This is owing to climatic factors such as:unparalleled weather conditions, pollution, and flood among other factors.

SO, as the world sets to converge in Egypt for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change conference, COP27, one poignant area, leaders in Africa should focus is that food sustainability by reinventing the wheel to accommodate and support favourable conditions for the agricultural sector.

Not only do agriculture has lots of prospects for African countries, in areas of employment, it can boost the revenue of the continent; increase the life expectancy of Africans , and in addition boost their exporting power.

For me the piece titled:” Travelogue: Beyond the ‘Ortomnomic’ in Benue,”‘ by Ibraheem Abdullateef, a Nigerian youth leader and social entrepreneur on The Cable Newspapers summaries what and how the agriculural sector can be maximised, using Benue state as a case study.

While insecurity, kidnapping, and banditry have rendered farming practice in comatose, drought, flood, and pollution have continued to affect proceeds from the sector.

For instance, part of what Adbullateef wrote read: “ Benue, the acclaimed Food Basket of The Nation, has an under-tapped export potential that will conveniently transform the state and Nigeria into an export global power. It could commercialise farming, industrialise food and fruits, and earn a huge foreign direct investment to strengthen its economy, create jobs, and improve the general standard of living.

“For example, India produces about 15 million tons of mango yearly (over 40% of global production), exporting about 60k tons to over 40 countries including the US. According to Statistics, mangoes contributed about 439 billion Indian rupees to their economy in the fiscal year 2019. Whereas the government of Benue is lagging, Ghana produces 23,000 tonnes of mangoes yearly exports over 40% in various forms. It is second only to Burkina Faso in West Africa.

“If properly harnessed, Benue state fruits and food would fetch the Nigerian economy not less than 100 million dollars yearly. It would only need to address the issue of insecurity, high taxation, corruption, and clumsy hospitality to attract investors and buyers from far and wide. This should actually not be a matter of choice, it should be the only resolution of the state immediately.”

The above can be said of Africa:” If the agricultural sector is properly harnessed,,,,It would only need to address the issue of insecurity, high taxation, corruption, and clumsy hospitality to attract investors and buyers from far and wide.

While the above may seem the opinion of one man, the reality begs that Africans countries and indeed Nigeria, the presumed giant of Africa need to seek ways to boost the agricultural sector by looking at how climate change can positively improve the sector.

Ensuring food sustainability for Nigeria, and Africa as a whole can come through : legislation that promotes green environment; increase the budget on the sector; encouragement industrialise farming, create incentives for persons engage in the sector, and above all, address the insecurity issue plaguing the continent.

RELATED NEWS