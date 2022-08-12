By Rosemary Iwunze

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc has rewarded six winners in its 2021 Annual National Essay Competition.

According to the firm, this is part of its contribution towards insurance education and breeding human capital for insurance industry in the country.

The external category saw entries from several institutions across the country, with the topic, “Insecurity in the Nation: Threats and Opportunities for Insurers,” while the internal category received entries from members of staff of the company, with “Remote Working Model: Readiness of the Nigerian Insurance Industry,” as the topic.

In the external category of the 2021 competition, Ms. Oluwaseyi Victoria Ajemunigbohun from the Insurance Department of the Lagos University of Technology (formerly LASPOTECH) emerged the winner.

Similarly, members of staff who emerged from the internal category are Mr. Balogun Noah Obabiolurunkosi – first prize, Oluwatobi Esther Ashiru emerged second, while Gbemisola Abiola came third.

Group Managing Director/CEO, CHI Plc, Mr. Eddie Efekoha, promised that, going forward, the insurance firm will sponsor the publishing of the winning article in a widely read national newspaper to celebrate the winner.

Earlier, the commissioner for Insurance and CEO, National Insurance Commission NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas, applauded the management of CHI Plc for the initiative, stating that it will spread the gospel of insurance while deepening insurance education among students, in the long run.

Thomas, who was represented by a Director of NAICOM, Mr, Kenneth Egwu, said the insurance company has shown leadership by using CSR to enhance human capital development.

