By Engr.Sir Chris C. Chukwurah FNSE, FNIM, D.Sc (Hons)

These two important words are very desirable human qualities. The Church, Religious bodies, society and families aspire to inculcate them in their members through Catechesis, Sermons, Scriptures , Laws, Teachings, Home-training and Education.

The responses and absorptive capacity of individuals to the requirements of integrity and dignity determine the moral and social fabric of citizens and society. It is therefore of utmost importance that efforts should be made in cultivating these two values in citizens in order to afford individuals and societies with the enabling environment for personal and societal well-being and wholesomeness.

However, very often, conflicts arise because many want to select to have integrity without dignity, while many others prefer to have dignity without integrity. The best option is that dignity and integrity should go and glow together.

The option of dignity without integrity is the plague of most corrupt, feudal and developing societies. While it may be tolerable to have integrity with little or no dignity, it is absurd and retrogressive to compromise integrity for any reason in the affairs of life.

In the light of the foregoing and going forward, we shall discuss the following crucial points:

a) What is integrity and dignity?

b) What causes the disconnect between the two?

c) What are the effects of this disconnect?

d) How can we maintain these two excellent values in our life and society?

e) Is there any scriptural, management and societal examples to illustrate the place of these two values?

2.01 What is integrity?

Integrity is the capacity to be morally and ethically upright. It is the grace to do what is right, to comply with what is expected both publicly and privately. Integrity is the wholesomeness of the body, inner soul and spirit of man which enables him to act as he is designed by the Creator. When any object performs as designed in an excellent way and fit for purpose, it has passed the integrity test.

When a Christian acts as per the will of God for his life in accordance with God’s commands and laws, he is living a life of integrity. Integrity is right thoughts, right actions, right values all the time. However, in addition to what I have personally defined above, the Oxford Advanced Learners’ Dictionary defined integrity as “the quality of being honest, having strong moral principles; state of being whole and not divided”

Integrity entails strict adherence to moral and ethical norms. Honesty, modesty, diligence, responsibility, patience and trustworthiness are behavioural dispositions of people of integrity. This is coupled with the disposition of polished genuine respect for all that is good and edifying. In accord with the ethical dimensions of integrity, a person of integrity will not and must not deliberately do wrong. That is why integrity features in the code of conduct of every professional body.

Integrity guarantees that proper things are done with utmost selflessness and proficiency all the time. We display integrity when (i) we keep our promises, (ii) abhor and avoid cheating, eye service, lip-service and gossips, (iii) pay correct dues, (iv) give all their dues, (v) keep our secrets secret, (vi) use materials and time prudently, (vii) espouse and practice due processes, (viii) acknowledge and rectify genuine mistakes, (ix) have the conviction to say NO to all evil and to all bad riddance under all circumstances, (x) maintain authentic dignify self-respect. Such characters are consistently truthful, sincere, frank in doing the right things with dignity.

2.02 What is dignity?

Dignity is the state of being calm, elegant, composed, respectful with healthy balanced display of selfworth. It is an attitude of responsible honour and good conduct, a pose of good carriage of oneself in daily activities, both private and public. Dignity is the personal quality of exhibiting flawless and noble mien in relating with others. Dignity is polished mannerism that attracts appreciation of one’s inner and external personality. Dignity is a style of personality that makes all right thinking persons to recognize and value the worth of a person or group. Dignity gives us an admirable reputation and a sense of personal pride and calmness. A dignified personality is unflappable. These are my candid attempt to bring out what dignity is all about. However, the Oxford Advanced Learners’ Dictionary defined ‘Dignity’ as “1) calm and serious manner that deserves respect, 2) the fact of being given honour and respect by people, 3) sense of your own importance and value. In the light of this definition, any treatment below our sense of importance and networth or value is considered infra dig. Infradig is a French word for below dignity. Such undignifying treatments were rampant during the slavery era and is common in many racist enclaves. It could be clearly affirmed that infra dig treatments are “placing ones knee on the neck of another”. Hence the current strident clamour that “BLACK LIVES MATTER” as well as the assertion by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe in giving the motto of the University of Nigeria Nsukka as “TO RESTORE THE DIGNITY OF MAN”. As an enduring legacy, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the First President of Nigeria, wished to see the products of this University, my alma mater, spearheading the African Renaissance and age of enlightenment with robust calmness, equiamnity, focus and respectability as honourable personalities. The overall aim is to free all Africa from the shackles of slavery, colonialism and “man’s inhumanity to man”.

Dignity has the many noteworthy synonyms viz: stateliness, nobility, majesty, regality, royalness, courtliness, loftiness, exaltedness, lordliness, impressiveness, grandeur, magnificence, formality, decorum, propriety, correctness, righteousness, respectability, worthiness, honourability. In many ways, dignity and integrity go together as twin brothers of noble birth. However, in some circumstance of leadership, both are of absolute importance with integrity a major driver.

But what causes disconnects between these noble virtues?

3.0 Reasons that disconnects integrity from dignity and their effects

The major disconnecting factors of integrity from dignity are: (a) Greed (b) Unbridled ambition (c) Pride, arrogance & ignorance (d) Syncretism (e) Egocentricism and (f) Covetousness.

When we develop a ravenous appetite for wealth, fame and money, the love for these material things blind some from the need for honesty in obtaining them. Before you know it, love of money begins to be the roots and fruits that sacrifice integrity and the exaltation of foolish dignity. A Musician called it foolish pride. Pride goes before a fall. The fall of dignity from integrity is a great fall that gives an even dangerous wound to persons and societies. This disconnect encourages cheating and breeds disaster on a societal scale. Such is the type we are battling in our country in the business, political and more recently in the professional circles. “Ambition should be made of sterner stuff” we hear in Julius Caesar. However, when ambition and covetousness of what is not due to us grasp our minds and souls, the resultant injury to integrity is horrendous. Dignity is grossly sacrificed during political electioneering campaigns in our country on account of this. Also, when the simple and poor decides to apply crooked measures to met up with the Jones, dignity and integrity are also compromised. In our country today, some greedy poor want to be rich by all means and do not care about the means, so long as “the end justifies to means”. Pride and egocentricism breed extreme selfishness that damage integrity and dignity . The self-centred ambitions and egotism of some folks make them have utter disregard for sound teachings of the Church and the wise counsels of the elders. In their self-conceited space, those with disconnect of integrity from dignity fall into the trap of syncretism. Syncretism is the state of mixing two incompatible beliefs in the journey of life. CHRISLAM is a funny example of this. Other examples are combining Christian practices and idol worship as well as not “listening to what the Holy Spirit says to the Churches” Rev. 3:6.

The Church teaches that breach and offence against the Ten Commandments as mortal sins. Society regards such transgressions as crimes. However, we are beginning to see a dilution of the consequences of the breaches of the ten commandments especially in so-called civilized developed country with particular respect to adultery, idolatry and murder in the guise of respect for human rights, same sex marriage, abortion and misguided freedom. These are clear cases of dignity openly disconnecting from integrity. And “these advance folks” think they are civilized. Again, the ninth and tenth commandments of God, forbid covetousness of your neighbours property (goods) and wife. The order of the day in most advanced nations today is free sex and to hustle by all means to have property. However, with respect to covetousness for property, their Laws are no respecter of persons. While we should emulate their advancement in rule of law, we should throw away all their disconnected dignity about free-for-all-sex. You need to watch “PATERNITY COURT” from USA to appreciate the extent of the seriousness of the evil deprecation of the commandments against adultery, and coveting thy neighbour’s wife. We must strive, as developing countries and persons, to maintain these two excellent human attitudes, behaviours and traits of integrity and dignity.

4.0 How to maintain integrity and dignity

The wholesome attitude of maintenance of integrity with dignity is achievable by the Grace of God. The following mindsets dispositions and world-news can assist greatly in this noble taks: (a) humility, (b) listening more and speaking less, (c) sound belief system and be guided by what the Church teaches, (d) Scorn and shun greed, covetousness and egotism, (e) Simplicity and modesty, (f) Be disciplined and take your job seriously , according respect to all useful occupations, (g) Have contentment, (h) Never envy what is your neighbour’s but rejoice with him in his good fortunes, (i) Cut your coat according to your size (or what you can afford) , (j) Make planning a habit and stick to your planned targets, (k) Know your rights and respect the rights of others intelligently and sincerely , (l) Cultivate the culture of genuine respect and regards to all especially your superiors, peers and the most vulnerable, (m) Keep your promises, (n) Maintain personal hygiene always, (o) Dress properly and decently always and as occasion demands, (p) Conduct all your affairs with high ethical standard as a gentleman or lady, (q) Say the truth with love and learn to say No, sorry, thank you, (r) Learn to improve yourself by studies and travels, (s) Practice the fine arts of humorous and joyful conversations, (t) avoid dishonest thoughts, words, actions and occasions of ugly conflicts in both private and public space, (u) Develop healthy faithful relationships and be punctual, (v) Avoid cheating and false life, (w) Don’t sell yourself cheap, don’t be a drunkard, glutton, womanizer, gossiper, chatterer and short-fused, (x) Learn extant protocols of groups and integrate into groups very honorably, (y) As much as possible avoid altercation and controversial attitudes, (z) Let your business, social and economic life be transparent and edifying.

Above all, strive for excellence and continuous improvement always. These are actually the demands of the word of God, business, the professions and society.

5.0 Scriptural, managerial and societal examples of dignity and integrity

Those who vigorously fought for the end of slavery, human trafficking, wars, poverty, ignorance and disease are worthy examples of dignified souls with integrity. William Wilberforce (promoting freedom and abolition of slave trade), St. Peter Claver (ministered to slaves in USA), Julius Nyeriere (ruled Tanzania with simplicity, integrity and dignity), and Dora Akunyili (served as DG NAFDAC with dignity and integrity) were outstanding, to mention but a few. In the Management World, those who promote productivity, the concept of achieving much with little, dignity of labour, total quality management and professionalism are noteworthy examples.

In the Scriptures we can, for want of space, cite the characters who we should not emulate for their lack of integrity even though they may flaunt some dignity. They are the sons of Eli in the Old Testament,I Sam 2:12-17 and Herod Antipas who ordered the murder of John the Baptist “Matthew 14:1-12. The sons of Eli were described as “scoundrels”. Soundrel means person who treats others dishonestly and badly. This contrasts sharply with the dignified and wholesome attitude of Uncle Job. In all his travails, Job “did not sin or say anything disrespectful of God”, Job 1:22. Job has integrity and dignity. A scoundrel has no dignity and integrity. Eli’s sons attitude is a worst case scenario. Despite their exalted positions, they treated the offerings to the Lord with utmost disrespect and treated the people badly. On the other hand, John the Baptist “reprimanded Herod, the governor because he had married Herodias, his brother’s wife and had done many other evil things. Then Herod did an even worse thing by putting John in prison” Luke 3:19-20. In the professional and management spheres, many distinguished fellows posit that of three vital workplace traits, INTEGRITY, SKILL & ENERGY, integrity is most important. This is because it is ingrained in the character of staff and assures of staff loyalty and trustworthiness.

An indignity in Herod’s character is that he was a drunkard. It is therefore important that we must be sober at all times to maintain integrity and dignity. Drunkenness makes one spiritually lazy (sloth) and carnally way-ward paralyzing our acuity for sound decision-making. It thus breed lack of integrity and zero our dignity.

6.0 Conclusion

Many a man in our Nigerian society aspire to have dignity but are not really concerned about integrity. The old common village wisdom is “to be a titled man, no matter how you obtained your fortunes”. In pursuance of this fake wisdom, many want to drive luxurious cars, live in well-appointed buildings, developed taste for exotic wine, women and whores, hijacked positions of influence in Governments, take prominent seats in public places, be recognized as movers of society, captains of industries, all by dishonorable means. These ambitions should be made with integrity as crazy pursuit of dignity leads to personal indignity and a decadent society. Knowing their true meanings, integrity and dignity should lead us to soberly dispose ourselves to possess these worthy characters and inculcate them in others. We should carefully note, observe and avoid everything the disconnects integrity and dignity in our lives and strive to maintain these two qualities wholistically at all times. Scriptures and the Church offer great assistance as they are guided by the Holy Spirit. In particular, we should listen to what the Holy Spirit is saying to the Churches in striving to maintain a life of integrity and dignity .

7.0 Prayers

Almighty God, mould in us sober and wholistic character of integrity and dignity without any disconnect between them. Grant us grace to listen to your words and what the Holy Spirit is saying to the Church and obey them wholeheartedly. We make our humble prayers through Jesus Christ our Lord Amen.

Blessed Virgin Mary, Meditriax of all graces, Mother Most Admirable, Pray For Us, Amen.

