The protesting youths

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Angry youths of Apir community in the outskirts of Makurdi town, Wednesday took over the ever busy Makurdi-Aliade road in protest over the state of the long abandoned collapsed federal road.

The youths who sang solidarity songs came out in their numbers at about 7am after a truck conveying bags of grains from the state to other parts of the country tumbled in one of the gullies on the road in the community and spilled its consignment.

The development left commuters stranded for several hours while some were forced to reverse and detour to Makurdi town to access the equally horrible Makurdi-Naka route.

It was gathered that the youths were angered by the fact that in the last one week they had recorded about seven similar incidents in the community without any form of intervention from the federal agencies responsible for the maintenance of the road.

One of the protesters who identified himself as Shima Kugh said they were forced to protest over the state of the road “because after we have repeatedly appealed to the Federal Ministry of Works people to come to our rescue nothing happened.

crashed truck

“Again some of the drivers of the vehicles in a bid to avoid the very bad portions of the road drive into our community and in the process destroy our farms. And we are also scared that a tanker carrying fuel might fall here and you know what that means to the safety of our people.

“That is why we are protesting to draw the attention of the Federal Government to this road because it is a federal road. And they told us over two years ago that contract was award for the construction of the road but till date nothing has happened. We will do this daily until something is done by the authorities.”

Efforts to reach the Federal Controller of Works in charge of Benue state, was unsuccessful.

