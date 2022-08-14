Blessing Oborodudu

By Solomon Nwoke

The overwhelming performance of the women in Team Nigeria to the recently ended Commonwealth Games in Birmingham has continued to dominate the country’s sports airwaves as many pundits believe that the future of Nigeria’s sports belongs to the women.

The women in Team Nigeria won all 12 gold medals won by the country in which Nigeria recorded 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze medals for a total of 35 medals won at the Games.

But reacting to the dominance of women over their men counterparts, the Tokyo 2021 Silver medalist and Two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalists in the women 68kg weight class wrestling, Blessing Oborududu has this to say:

“Maybe I could say the women are more focused than the men and whatever a woman wants, she puts all her focus on it, goes for it and gets it done.( laughing)”, adding that, “maybe the men have more responsibilities that share their attention, than the women.

“However, male wrestling or sports are quite a tough one than that of the women. Although, I can’t really speak for them or say what the cause is. But what’s important at this point is our win as a nation, irrespective of the gender.”

The ever smiling wrestler said hard work, dedication and passion for wrestling, and I mean this literally and in every sense of those words have been her driving force in her sport.

“Also, I think it has a lot to do with where we are coming from (our stories) as that drives us for success no matter the cost. When a woman has resolved to win, brace yourself because she will”, said the Nigeria’s most successful women wrestler.

She said, “I train like I breathe. It’s lots of hard work. The president of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Dr Daniel Igali, still makes time out of his extra ordinarily busy schedule to come on the mats and contribute to my strength and pointing out my weaknesses and tells me to keep more focus.

“I thank God that I always listen and today everybody is talking about Blessing Oborududu, all thanks to him and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, for their support.

“Governor Douye Diri, the governor of Bayelsa state and his deputy, Sen. Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo have been invaluable in terms of support for my success. And of course I can’t rule out the primary reason for my consistent wins and that is the continuous strength I have drawn from God”.

The 11 times African Wrestling Champion, however said that her next target is the 2022 World Championships (September 10-18) in Belgrade, Serbia.

She said the World Wrestling Championship gold medal lacking her shelve.

“It will be a great add-on and a great feeling of excitement to have the World Gold medal alongside an Olympic gold medal. That’s one gold lacking in my pack of gold medals and I see it happening and I pray that the almighty God that have started this will see me through.

“Nothing is impossible with God. The Almighty God that started this will see me through then. I trust God this is achievable and He will grant the desires of my heart.”

