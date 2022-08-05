Wrestler, Odunayo Adekuoroye has added to Nigeria’s Gold medal haul at the ongoing Commonwealth Games defeating her Indian opponent Anshu Malik 6-4 in the 57kg Freestyle category.

Adekuoroye, two-time reigning Commonwealth Games champion was better than Malik who had won her earlier two rounds within a minute.

En route to the final, the reigning African champion defeated Canada’s Hannah Taylor in the semis in a swashbuckling 10-0 victory.

The win further increases Nigeria’s gold medals so far to six, with more medals still on the offing for the nation.

